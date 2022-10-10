Glennis "Veleta" Mitchell 84, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. She was born July 17, 1938 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Wyvona and Ellis Jones. She worked at Recorder of Deeds in Doniphan County for several years. She was one of Jehovah's Witness's. Glennis was preceded in death by her husband Lee Schilling, her parents, and a sister, Sandra Baird. Survivors include: husband, Byron Lamar Mitchell of Dearborn, MO, son, Steve Schilling, daughter, Marlea Rittenbach, and granddaughter, Stephanie Schilling. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
