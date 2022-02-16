 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Gloria A. McKinley, 68

Gloria A. McKinley, 68, passed away on February 8, 2022, at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

Gloria was born in Springfield, Illinois on November 15, 1953, to June R. and Adorline D. (Kuhnest) Lee. She married Arthur L. McKinley on July 18th, 1977. They shared 43 years of marriage. To this union were two sons Richard and Ernest.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Arthur; sons, Richard (Roxanne), and Ernest; father, June Lee; siblings, Tom Lee, Dennis (wife, Cathy) Lee, Ted Lee, Terri (husband, Mike) Perkins; grandchildren: Kaeleb, Abigail, and Anayla.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Adorline Lee; and brother, Robert Lee.

Graveside Farewell Service and Interment 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 18, 2022, Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial Service Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Miltonvale Christian Church, Miltonvale, Kansas.

