Gloria A. McKinley, 68, passed away on February 8, 2022, at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.
Gloria was born in Springfield, Illinois on November 15, 1953, to June R. and Adorline D. (Kuhnest) Lee. She married Arthur L. McKinley on July 18th, 1977. They shared 43 years of marriage. To this union were two sons Richard and Ernest.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Arthur; sons, Richard (Roxanne), and Ernest; father, June Lee; siblings, Tom Lee, Dennis (wife, Cathy) Lee, Ted Lee, Terri (husband, Mike) Perkins; grandchildren: Kaeleb, Abigail, and Anayla.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Adorline Lee; and brother, Robert Lee.
Graveside Farewell Service and Interment 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 18, 2022, Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial Service Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Miltonvale Christian Church, Miltonvale, Kansas.