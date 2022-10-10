Goldie "Phyllis" Aleen Braman

Goldie "Phyllis" A. Braman 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born May 4, 1928 in Mayetta, KS, daughter of the late Effie and James Keith. She enjoyed riding on the bus, and doing her Witness work. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Phyllis was preceded in death by husband, Alfred S. Braman Jr., son, Alfred "Buddy" S. Braman III, father, James Alva Keith, mother, Effie Isebele Keith, sister, Linda Baird, brothers and sisters, 3 brothers 4 sisters. Survivors include, daughter, Tammy (Ernie) Parker of St. Joseph, MO, son, Edward Braman of St. Joseph, MO, several, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Take care of our Girl.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.