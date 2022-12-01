Gracie Bell Mills

Gracie B. Mills, 102, of St. Joseph, MO passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Riverside Nursing Home in St. Joseph, MO.
Gracie was born in Kansas City, MO on August 8,1920 to Homer A. and Bertha Watson.
Preceded in death, in addition to her parents; brother, Homer Arthur Watson of San Diego, CA; two sisters, Dorothy Guzewski, West Bend, WI; Pauline Salyer; a son, Gary H. Mills, Eugene, OR; daughter-in-law, Helen Mills, Eureka, CA.
Survivors include two sons, Harold Mills, Jr. Eureka, CA; Stephen L. Mills (Patsy) St. Joseph,
MO, a daughter, Judith A. Holt, Lexington, MO, Daughter-in-Law, Joyce Mills, Eugene, OR; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, Wendy Mills Quirk, Taylor, Daniel, and Lexie Quirk of Eugene, OR; Cindy Mills Silva (Marc) Sacramento CA; Jon Mills (Denise), Jorden Mills Metzler (Brad) and Haley Mills, Elkhorn, NE; John Carr (Misty), Eureka, CA; Breanne Bradley (Eric), Kodie and Karlie, Smithville, MO; Jenna Holt, Buckner, MO; Jasmine Carr, Shasta Carr McNaughton (Colt), Lily Carr, Carlotta, CA and three great-great-grandchildren, Colton and Luke Metzler and Azalea McNaughton.
Gracie was an active member of the St. Patrick’s Parish in St. Joseph, MO and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lexington, MO. For ten years, she was active in the Girl Scouts at St. Patrick’s Church and school. Gracie began her work in scouting in April of 1958. She served as leader of Brownie, Junior and Cadette troops, was troop organizer and troop consultant for the parish program and neighborhood chairman. She received the Catholic Action Award in May of 1963 in recognition of five years of work in scouting. In May of 1968, Gracie received the St. Anne Medal, an award of the U.S. Catholic Conference in Washington, D.C., in recognition of distinguished and outstanding service in Girl Scouts under the Catholic auspices in the Mid-West. Gracie has served as vice-president of the Council of Catholic Women, Deanery Four, was president of the Parent-Teacher Association of St. Patrick’s School, served as secretary of the Patroness Club of Christian Brothers High School and was a member of St. Ann’s Altar Society of St. Patrick’s Church.
Gracie worked many years as a sales associate for J.C. Penney in St. Joseph, MO and San LaMesa, CA until she retired in 1981. In addition to living in St. Joseph, MO, Gracie lived in LaMesa, CA and with her daughter in Lexington, MO.
Gracie enjoyed reading murder mystery books, playing card games, and piecing togetherpuzzles, as well as trout fishing and camping. Gracie was well known for her crafting andcooking ability. She enjoyed creating plastic canvas and yarn items, embroidered tea towels,and her famous Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls.
Each year, as the holidays approached, Gracie could be found making massive amounts of her delicious sweet treats. Many friends and family would receive a special delivery including Missouri bon bons, cherry mash, divinity, peanut clusters, and gingerbread people.
Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements, 3609 Frederick Blvd., St. Joseph, MO 64506, 816 232-3355.
Memories of Gracie and condolences for her family may be left at www.heatonbowmansmith.com.