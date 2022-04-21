Greg Robert Butchart, 57, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Greg is survived by his wife, Mimai, his parents Gary and Kay Butchart, sister Shannon Echevarria (Tim) Junction City, KS and Brian Butchart, Columbia, MO.
Greg graduated from Central High School in 1982. He earned a degree from Texas Christian University, and then completed a master's degree of divinity from ChristianTheological Seminary in Indianapolis.
Greg devoted his life to helping others. After college, Greg worked for the non profit organization, Witness for Peace and served in Central America documenting human rights violations. He also served as a theology professor at Southern Christian College in the Philippines. After that, Greg went on to serve as a minister at various churches including Zion United Church of Christ in St. Joseph, MO. His last job was serving as a certified Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselor at Preferred Family Healthcare and the YWCA.
His devotion to others touched many lives. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 20th from 5:00-7:30 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.