Gregory Lee Boling, 74, St. Joseph, MO, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022.
He was born June 10, 1947 to Gerald and Anne Boling.
Greg worked for AGP until he retired in 2011.
He loved to spend his time watching minor league baseball and the Miami Dolphins playing football, fishing with his grandkids and taking them to lunch. He also loved to be in the kitchen telling jokes while cooking his famous batch of chicken and peppers for his family.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Anne Boling; Brother, Ronnie Boling; and two Grandsons, De Lonte’ Boling and Jaimen Jones.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Boling; children, Christopher Boling, Rhonda Boling, and Randi Jones; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Ronnie) Boling, New Braunfels, TX; grandkids, Alexis McDougal, Doshanique Jones, Leaford Jones III, Taeja Dickerson, Kobe Jones, Braden Jones, Camden Buckley and Tavian Williams; & 5 great-grandchildren.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.