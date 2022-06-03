Hallie Sue Gardner, Easton, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
She was born May 31, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Tina Gill and Kristie Gardner.
She is survived by her parents, Lacey Gill and Joey Gardner; siblings, Joseph and Sophia Gardner; grandfather, Charles Gill; uncle, Rob Gardner (Ashley); and extended family.
“An angel wrote in the book of life my baby’s date of birth, then whispered as she closed the book, ‘too beautiful for Earth.’”
Our beautiful, perfect “Jelly Bean” will be very much missed, but we know she’s in the loving arms of both of her grandmothers.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations, c/o Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.