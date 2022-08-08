Harold Caldwell, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
He was born November 14, 1934 in St. Joseph to Roy and Alta (Munns) Caldwell. He graduated from Benton High School.
Harold proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and later in the U.S. Air Force.
He married Betty Jean Belcher on November 7, 1958. She survives of the home.
He worked at Hillyard Industries for 33 years before retiring.
Harold was an animal lover who also never knew a stranger. His family was most important to him and he would do anything for them.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Jimmie and Gary Culbertson; four sisters; and one brother.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty; daughters, Annette Phillips (Kevin), Cheryl Still (Ted), Tammy Frappier (Kevin), and Cynthia Jennings (Monte); 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; other extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests donations to Harold’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Harold’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.