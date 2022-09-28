Harold Leroy “Roy” Crist, Jr.
1963-2022
Harold Leroy “Roy” Crist, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care.
Roy, as everyone knew him, was born April 22, 1963, to Harold “Jim” and Shirley Crist. He grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Central High School in 1981. In 1983, he married Debbie Justus, the love of his life. Together they raised three sons who, along with his grandchildren, were his absolute pride and joy. If you knew Roy, you undoubtedly knew all about his children and grandchildren, and got to experience first-hand the huge smile that would spread across his face anytime he spoke of them.
Roy worked at St. Joe Beverage and in the beer distribution business for over 30 years. It was a job that enabled him to spend his day doing what he did best—laughing and talking with people and bringing joy to their day. Roy did not know a stranger.
Roy was an avid, lifelong fan of dirt track racing. He loved helping friends and his brother Joe with their race cars, then racing his own 222 Jr vintage car, and then later was the biggest fan and supporter of his son, Dustin, as he raced.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Shirley, stepfather Carroll Dabler, brothers Lonnie and Joe Crist, and several aunts and uncles. Survivors include his loving wife Debbie, his three sons Jesse, Dustin (Heather), and Kyle (Brandi); brothers Randy Crist (Rachel), Jimmie Lee Crist; sisters Cherie Mason, Julie Lemmon, Linda Becerra, Patty Blair (Bill), Sheila Bringham (Roger), and Sheena Lane; grandchildren Alyssa, Keaton, Emma, Allie, Avery, Kayla, and Jaxon; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00 P.M. Thursday, September 22, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be held Friday, September 23, at 1:00 P.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by a graveside service at Mount Olivet.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be sent to the Kansas City Hope Lodge at 1120 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64105.