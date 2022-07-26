Harriett L. Graham Paden, 94 years old of St. Joseph passed away July 18, 2022. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on October 15, 1927 to Guy and Ruth (Patton) Mooney.
Harriett graduated from Central High School in 1945, then attended Secretarial School Platte Guard. In 1951 she married her first love, Charlie Graham. Their son, Dennis Patrick Graham, was stillborn on October 20, 1955. Three years later, they welcomed Michael Charlie Graham on October 29, 1958. Harriet was a longtime telephone operator and union steward. She retired from Southwestern Bell Company after 35 years of service as secretary to the northwest construction manager in 1988. In 1994, she married Dale Paden and gained 3 stepchildren and their families.
Preceding Harriett in death are four brothers, Glen, Carl, Kenneth and Kennard, two sisters, Thelma and Marlene, her mother and father, her firstborn son, her first husband and her second husband.
Surviving her are son Michael Graham and his children and their families: Brandon and Lisa Graham and son Noah; Patrick and Krystal Graham and children Jackson and Juliette; Harriett’s Stepchildren and their families: Jean and Bill Brown and their children: Adam and Tara Brown and children Henry, Margaret and Miriam; Abby Brown; Alan Paden and children Melanie and Amanda; Sue And Todd Adams.
Harriett was a faithful member and worker of King Hill Christian Church where she served as a deaconess and led the prayer chain for many years. She enjoyed annual family vacations in Alexandria, Minnesota. During her time spent with family Harriett enjoyed fiercely competing in a variety of family games including uno, dominoes, rummy, scrabble and would work on puzzles spanning days at a time. She also enjoyed competing in the local bowling league for many years.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. Chaplain Allison Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. She will be buried next to her first husband Charlie Graham at Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Down Syndrome Innovations.