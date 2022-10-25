Harris Lingerfelt, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.
He was born May 29, 1940 in Lawndale, North Carolina to Lenard and Inez (Ledford) Lingerfelt.
Harris married Judy Schnebly-Pulliam on December 31, 1961. She survives of the home.
He was a barber for 45 years, first for several barbershops, then owning/operating his own shop, the Hair Gallery. He also owned and operated Classic Photography, which specialized in wedding photography.
Harris loved boating, especially at the Lake of the Ozarks. He also enjoyed RC airplanes. A very social person, he never knew a stranger. He enjoyed war movies and westerns, especially John Wayne movies. He loved music and had an impressive Elvis collection.
Harris formerly attended St. Paul United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy; children, Michael Lingerfelt and Chris Crockett (Tom); and grandson, Chance Saliger.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.