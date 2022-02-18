Harry Elmer Mayse II, 73, of County Club, MO, died February 13, 2022. Harry was born September 20, 1948 in St. Joseph to Harry and Erma (McGuire) Mayse. He was a graduate of Plattsburg High School and Northwestern University Medical School.
He owned and operated Quinn Brace Company and retired in 2012 from Hanger Prosthetics and Orthotics.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, board member of Country Club Village, and was active with Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease.
He married Allyson Jo Haskins on June 27, 1981 in St. Joseph and she survives. Also surviving are daughter Lindsey Hofelt (Brent), son Matthew Mayse (Brynn); granddaughters Rylynn, Hadley, Paisley, and Remy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Harry enjoyed playing pool, car shows, motorcycle riding, and being PaPa to his granddaughters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or to Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease.
Services will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Entombment will follow at the Lakeside Mausoleum in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.