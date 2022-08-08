Hazel Keaton Fisher, 96, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022.
She was born August 1, 1925 in Steelville, Missouri to Everett and Alice (Hopkins) Keaton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by daughter, Patsy (Carl) Wellenkoetter; sons, Ronald (Patricia) and Curtis (Trina) Stevens; grandchildren, Karl Christopher Wellenkoetter, Mark, Janet, Nicole, and Kelsey.
The family wishes to thank LaVerna Senior Living and AseraCare Hospice for all of the love and care they provided our mother.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private inurnment in Farmington, Missouri at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.