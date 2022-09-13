Hazel Spoonemore
1947-2022
Hazel Spoonemore, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022.
She was born May 26, 1947 in St. Joseph to Melvin and Ruby (Clark) Bye.
She worked at Mead Paper Co. for 30-plus years until it closed in 2004.
Hazel loved being outside. She had a way of spotting a four-leaf clover from miles away. She also enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Judy, Melvin Jr., Rena and James; and beloved dogs, Dusty and Missy.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Parson (Jason); granddaughters, Shana Boling (Jacob) and Dominique McCabe (Jace Shalz); great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kaiden and Israel; siblings, Marceline Frank and Charles R. Bye; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Per Hazel’s wishes, there will be no services. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.