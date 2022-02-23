Heidi Lynn Simerly 58, of St. Joseph, passed away, Thursday, February 17, 2022.
She was born on July 12, 1963 to Dale and the late Patsy Simerly.
She is survived by her son; Craig Simerly, daughter; Sarena Gardner, grandchildren; Jordan, Sabrina,and Michael Hawkins,
sisters; Rebecca Vogan, Trina Torres, Melody Simerly-Cook, and brother; Timmy Simerly.
Funeral Service 2:00 PM, Thursday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Mo. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM on Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to a charity of the donor's choice in Heidi's memory.