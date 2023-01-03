Helen Beahler
1932-2022
Helen Beahler passed away December 29, 2022.
She was born June 24, 1932 to the late Louis Herman Beahler and Sylvia Ruth (Moschberger) Beahler.
Helen was a farm gal and lived with her patents. She loved all kinds of animals. Her mother died in 1970. Her father died in 1981. After father died her Uncle Harold Moschberger lived with her until his death in 1982. After his passing Helen continued to raise cattle and had her cousin farm the crop ground. Helen had a baby brother who died at birth in 1930.
Helen ran her cow\calf operation until 2002. Then all she had was her cats and a dog. Her cousin Rosie came to live with them when Helen was 4 and Rosie was 7. She lived with them until she was 21. Rosie married Gene Chittim and left home then.
In 1947 Helen accept the Lord as her personnel savior, and was baptized into the Woodbine Baptist Church. In 1970 they built a new building and renamed it Fredrick Boulavard Baptist Church. She was still an activity member when they built the new building at Riverside and Fredrick. She was one of the oldest members still from Woodbine. In 2004 she moved to East Ridge Manor.
She took her vat Brokie with her. She died December 12, 2020 at 18 years old. In 2011 William Whilhite (Bill) moved into Eastridge Manor and he and Helen became good friends and had many adventures together. He passed away October 19, 2020.
Memorials may go to Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.
Survived by cousins and many friends. Thanks to all the doctors and nurses who cared for her during her surgery and rehab. Special thanks to the staff at Living Community and Gower Convalescent Center, and Mosaic Hospice for their wonderful care.
Funeral Service, 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.