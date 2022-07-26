Helen F. (Theas) Hill, 73, Savannah, Missouri, went peacefully home on Friday, July 15, 2022 to our Lord and Savior.
She was born to Arnold and Hazel (Kaufman) Theas in Craig, Missouri on September 13, 1948. They moved to the family farm in Rosendale, Missouri in 1960, when she was in the 7th grade. She graduated from North Andrew High School in 1966.
In 1971, Helen married Gary D. Hill, and they moved to Savannah in 1977. They were blessed with 51 years as husband and wife. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include son, Tony (Mel) Hill, Rosendale, MO; daughter, Amy (Dwight) Foley, Savannah, MO; brothers, Doyle (Sharon) Theas, Fillmore, MO, Charlie Theas, Arkansas City, KS, and CR Theas, Arkoe, MO; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Theas; father, Arnold Theas; and mother, Hazel Theas.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Interment Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.