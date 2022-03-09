Helen Faye Eastbourn 99, of De Kalb, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Gladstone, MO. She was born September 7, 1922 in DeKalb, MO, daughter of the late Elsie and Ernest Hale. She graduated from DeKalb High School and married Frank Eastbourn on July 27, 1946. She was a homemaker and farmwife, and later she was a caretaker for several of her family members. She was a member of the Faucett Christian Church. Helen was preceded in death by husband, Frank in 1997, parents, brothers, Jewell, Paul, Lowell, and Bob Hale, sisters, Dorothy Van Hoozer, Mary Campbell, Christy Black, and son in law, Joe Soltis. Survivors include, daughters, Bonnie Soltis, Gladstone, MO, and Gayla (Dan) Helmick, Broomfield, CO, grandchildren: Heidi (Dan) Berner, Joe Soltis, Victoria Soltis (Scott Troy), Tasha (Trevor) Allison, Tiffany (Kris) DeCola, Ashley (Brandon) Carlucci, great grandchildren, Audrey and Ella Berner, Joey and Paige Soltis, Carter and Wyatt Troy, Collins and Ryker Allison, Grady, Laine, Ava, and Anna DeCola, Isla and Tatum Carlucci. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30am Monday, Funeral services and public livestream, 10:30 am Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Pat Sampson officiating. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Faucett Christian Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts