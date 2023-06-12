Helen K. Walters
1947-2023
Helen K. Walters, a loving, selfless, and kind woman, passed away on June 10, 2023. Born on July 28, 1947, in Stuttgart, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Gregor and Anna Kalamon.
Helen is survived by her devoted husband, Barry W. Walters, her three loving children, Scott Walters, Tasha Gray, and Tanya Walters, and her treasured grandchildren, Bailey Keuck (Quentin), Petra, Candace, Lon, and Lacey Gray, and Samantha Schroeder. She also leaves her cherished great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Aria, Sadie, and Nyjah. Helen is fondly remembered by her siblings, Steve and Mike Kalamon, Olga Smith, and Mary Lindsey. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Kalamon.
A proud member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Helen's faith played a significant role in her life. Her selflessness shone through in her devotion to her family and friends, consistently putting the needs of others before her own.
Helen had a passion for reading, as well as crocheting and knitting. She also loved cooking and baking with her family, creating lasting memories and passing on cherished traditions to future generations.
Helen will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her loving and kind spirit will live on in the many lives she touched throughout her time with us.
The family will gather with friends6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.