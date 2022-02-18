Cameron, MO- Helen Marie (Marlatt) Bartles, 76, of Cameron, passed away February 8, 2022. She was born on September 15, 1945 on the farm outside of Cameron, MO to Isaac Marlatt Sr. and Mabel (Gordon) Marlatt.
Helen was a graduate of Cameron High School. She retired from Hallmark Cards Distribution Center in Liberty.
Helen is survived by her daughter Sherrie Bartles of the home. Brother Allen (Loma) Marlatt, Sharon Marlatt (Mark), Isaac (Mary) Marlatt Jr., John (Liz) Marlatt, Susan (Jim) Sullivan, Cindy (Floyd) Dray. Four nephews, five nieces, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Per Helen’s request, no services are planned. In-lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Sherri Bartles. Checks can be made in c/o Sherri Bartles.