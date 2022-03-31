Henry ”Corky” Bilecki, 76, of St. Joseph passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Mosaic Hospital.
Henry was born on November 30, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to Henry A. and Ruth (Kreitling) Bilecki.
He was an over the road truck driver but mainly was a hairdresser.
He was a member of the Word Of Life Church in St. Joseph, Missouri
Henry married Valerie Edwards on Thanksgiving Day in 1982. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Additional survivors include his children, Michael Bilecki of Greenville, South Carolina
Kristi Fraser of St. Joseph, Missouri
Laura Bilecki of Raytown, Missouri
2 brothers; Brian Bilecki and Todd Bilecki both of Brazoria, Texas
7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews
GRAVESIDE: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – 1:00 P.M.
At: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas
Visitation: family will receive friends 2 hours prior to graveside (10 AM-12 NOON)
at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas
Memorials: St. Jude’s Hospital c/o funeral home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090