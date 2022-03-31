 Skip to main content
Henry ”Corky” Bilecki, 76

Henry Corky Bilecki

Henry  ”Corky” Bilecki, 76, of St. Joseph passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Mosaic Hospital. 

Henry was born on November 30, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to Henry A. and Ruth (Kreitling) Bilecki.  

He was an over the road truck driver but mainly was a hairdresser. 

He was a member of the Word Of Life Church in St. Joseph, Missouri 

Henry married Valerie Edwards on Thanksgiving Day in 1982. She survives of the home.  

He was preceded in death by his parents. 

Additional survivors include his children, Michael Bilecki of Greenville, South Carolina 

Kristi Fraser of St. Joseph, Missouri 

Laura Bilecki of Raytown, Missouri 

2 brothers; Brian Bilecki and Todd Bilecki both of Brazoria, Texas 

7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews 

GRAVESIDE: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – 1:00 P.M. 

At: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas 

Visitation: family will receive friends 2 hours prior to graveside (10 AM-12 NOON)

at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas  

Memorials: St. Jude’s Hospital c/o funeral home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS  66090 

