Hesiquio Silos Rojas 69, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at his home in St. Joseph, MO. surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 22, 1953 in Torreon, Coahulia, Mexico, son of the late Isidra and Jose Silos. He enjoyed reading his bible, cherishing God, working outside, gardening, landscaping, fixing cars, going to sports games, and cooking big meals for his family. He was a member of the Iglesia Fuente De Vida. Hesiquio was preceded in death by his parents, mother, and brothers, David Silos Rojas, Francisco Silos Rojas, Tiburcio Silos Rojas, and Asuncion Silos Rojas. He is survived by: wife, Minerva Elsa Alvarado De Silos, daughters, Selene Silos Alvarado, Minerva Silos Alvarado, and Zoila Silos Alvarado, and sister, Praxedes Silos Rojas, grandchildren: Pedro Castor, Paulina Regalado, Ruby Castor, Angel Ayala Silos, Fernando Regalado, Hernan Castor, Minerva Regalado, Jordan Castor, Isis Ayala Silos, Eder Hesiquio Ayala Silos, and Isabella Chicas Silos. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday September 7th at the Rupp Funeral Home, Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at Iglesia Fuenta De Vida, Pastor Freddie Flores officiating. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.
