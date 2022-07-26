Hilda Bell, 89, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Hilda was born in Zuckmantel, Siebenburgen, a German colony located in the Transylvanian Alps of Romania, to Michael & Regina (Haydl) Mueller.
During the 2nd World War, she and her family fled their homeland from the invading Russian army. They eventually settled in Austria.
Hilda studied nursing in Stuttgart, Germany, and after graduating worked as an RN in Glarus, Switzerland and briefly in Heidelburg, Germany, where she met her future husband, Francis L. Bell.
She and Frank were married in Zürich Switzerland on March 17, 1962.
Later that year the couple traveled to the United States, where she gave birth to their only child, Elisabeth, in Covington Kentucky.
Hilda and her family lived for a short time in Kentucky, Ohio & Alabama, and then for many years in Pennsylvania. In 1998, the couple moved to St Joseph, Missouri, following their daughter and her family.
Hilda was a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church, and actively involved in the Childrens Ministry area, babysitting the wee ones. She loved babies!
She was an avid gardener and a member of the St Joseph Herb Club serving in various offices of that organization over the years.
She loved animals, especially dogs! She also loved sewing, painting, crafting and classical music.
Within the last year, she learned to fish! She really enjoyed that too!
Most of all she adored her 4 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter and loved spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Bell, Father and Mother Michael & Regina Mueller, Brother Mike Jr., Sister Regina Dietrich, Brother-in-law Steve Dietrich, Sister-in-law Martha Bell Stukenborg, and Mother-in-law Grace Brewer Bell.
She is survived by her daughter Beth (Ron) Bachman, of St Joseph, Grandchildren John (Brianna) Bachman, Shawnee, KS; Jeff (Emily) Bachman, KC, MO; Brett Bachman, KC, MO; Gwen Bachman, Manhattan, KS; and Great Granddaughter, Marnie, Shawnee, KS
Visitation will be Monday, July 25th at Brookdale Presbyterian Church from 5-7pm
Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, July 26th at Brookdale at 10:30 am.
Donations may be made in honor of Hilda to Brookdale Church, in care of Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, P.O. Box 426, Wathena, Kansas 66090.