Howard Flint, 82, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022.
He was born October 10, 1939 in St. Joseph to Victor and Grace (Pontious) Flint.
Howard served in the Missouri Air National Guard and graduated from the University of Missouri Columbia with degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering and obtained his P.E. designation. His career was spent with Kansas City Power & Light with over 35 years of service to the company.
He was an avid Missouri Tiger football fan, enjoyed jazz music, and served as a Deacon at Northminister Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Renee Windsor (Jeff), Kristopher Flint (Ellis), Nicholas Flint, and Trina Weaner (Greg); grandchildren, Kaitlin, Tyler, Zachary, Emily, Samuel, Lauren, Jacob, Victor and Elizabeth; brothers, Paul and Kenneth Flint.
Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.