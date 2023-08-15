Hugh D Kranitz
1950-2023
Hugh David Kranitz was born on Oct 18, 1950 in St Joseph, Missouri to Theodore M and Elaine Kaufman Kranitz.
He graduated from Central High School (class of 1968).
He continued his education at Georgetown University in Washington D.C., graduating from the School of Foreign Service.
Following his service in the U.S. Army, Hugh attended the University of Puget Sound Law School in Seattle, Washington.
Mr. Kranitz returned to St Joseph to join the family law firm of Kranitz & Kranitz where he had the privilege of working with his grandfather, Louis Kranitz; his father, Theodore M Kranitz; and his sister, Kathy Kranitz Sadoun.
He rose to Senior Partner of Kranitz & Kranitz, later renamed Kranitz, Sadoun & Carpenter.
He and his sister were joined by partners Michelle Carpenter and Allison Tschannen, as well as several attorneys and assistants.
Mr. Kranitz was an active member of the Missouri Bar Association and the St Joseph Bar Association.
He was elected to the Board of Governors of the Missouri Bar.
He served as Chairman of the Criminal Law Committee for the Missouri Bar and also served as President of the Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (MACDL).
Mr. Kranitz was deeply committed to the philosophy of the law and tried his best to help those who looked to him for help.
Every day of his nearly 50 years of active practice he treated his clients, colleagues and community with respect and dignity.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Kranitz was a lifelong member of the Jewish community and served on the Board of the Shaare Sholem Cemetery.
Hugh’s family was large and tightly knit.
He was deeply loved by his many cousins and his many wonderful friends.
They also deeply feel his loss.
Mr. Kranitz is survived by his sisters, Karen Kranitz Shebaro and her husband, Bassim; and Kathy Kranitz Sadoun.
He is also survived by his nieces, Iman Shebaro and her husband, Daniel Hogg; and Rania Shebaro Johnson and her husband, Dustin.
Asher, Leo and Sebastian, his great-nephews, gave him many happy memories and many hours of joy.
May his memory be for blessing.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment Shaare Sholem Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.