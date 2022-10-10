Ian Geoffrey Caton 42 of St. Joseph, Missouri, departed this life Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in a Saint Louis, MO. hospital. He was born on August 9, 1980 the son of the late Jeffrey Caton and Candace (Blakley) Caton in Saint Joseph, MO.
Ian was an avid reader, enjoyed a wide variety of movies, had eclectic tastes in music, and thoroughly appreciated a delicious homemade meal with a special affinity for sweets. He had a very infectious laugh and an exceptional sense of humor. All that aside, his most important role in life was being a father to his sons, Keilan and Jase. Watching them grow up and being part of their lives gave meaning to his life and he was so very proud of them.
Ian was preceded in death by his father, his paternal grandparents Pat and Joann (Hollingsworth) Caton, maternal grandparents Clarence and Aretta (Church) Blakley, his brother Brandon Caton and uncles Jack Caton and Mike Blakley.
He is survived by his sons, Keilan Jeffery and Jase Patrick Caton, his mother Candace Vetsch, his stepmother Laura (Fuhrman) Caton, his siblings: Riley (Jen) and Zachary Caton of St. Joseph, MO; Lillian (Mike) Wilson of Olathe, KS; Angela (Adam) Meurer of Little Rock, AR; his aunts Patti (Wayne) Halter of Kansas City, MO; Cheryl Anderson (Michel Guernsey) and Janie (Luis) Martinez of Saint Joseph, MO; his best friend Patrick Crowley, great uncle Don Hollingsworth of Maryville, MO; great aunt Dorothy Caton of Saint Joseph, MO; numerous cousins, a nephew and nieces who were very special to him. Ian was an organ donors.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Thursday, with a memorial service and public livestream to follow at 3:00pm Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Inurnment, Sparta Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com