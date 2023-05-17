Ida Mae Hope
1922-2023
Ida Mae Hope passed away on May 14, 2023 at age 101. She was born in Avenue City, Missouri to Ida Helen and Gottfried Romang on May 8, 1922. She lived on the family farm until the age of 16, when the family moved to St. Joseph. Ida Mae graduated from Central High School and Platt Gard Business College. She was employed by Goetz Brewing Company, where she was secretary to the Advertising Manager.
In 1942, Ida Mae married Richard V. “Dick” Hope, who was in the military. She traveled with him until he was sent overseas. Upon his return, they settled in St. Joseph, and she worked for many years for the late Dr. Wilbur McDonald. In 1972, Dick’s work took him to Lubbock, Texas, where they lived for two years, before moving to Kansas City. Ida Mae worked as an Executive Assistant at Sertoma International and retired from there after 19 years of service.
While in Kansas City, Ida Mae volunteered for Youth Friends. She and Dick both volunteered for the Shepard Center. Ida Mae and Dick were members of Colonial Presbyterian Church.
After her husband’s death, in March of 2004, Ida Mae moved back to St. Joseph to be with her family and friends. Ida Mae was a member of FP, PEO Sisterhood. She transferred her church membership back to Hope United Church of Christ, in Cosby, Missouri, where she had been baptized, confirmed, and married.
Ida Mae enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, entertaining family and friends, and baking/decorating holiday sugar cookies with her great-granddaughters.
Ida Mae was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Rick Hope, an infant Sister, Emma Marie, her parents, sisters, Maida Fankhauser, and Ruth Schindler. She is survived by daughter, Sherry (Brian) Bailey, grandson Andy (Rachael) Hope, great-granddaughters Jaina and Addy Hope, daughter-in-law, Pam Hope and numerous nephews, a niece, and many friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to Hope United Church of Christ or Mosaic Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.