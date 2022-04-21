Iola Arn, 97, of St Joseph, died Monday, April 11, 2022.
Iola was born February 3, 1925 in Fillmore MO to Omar and Hallie (Werth) Hurst.
She married Calvin Arn on November 23, 1945, and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2004.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, her daughter Diane Melahn, a brother Alfred Hurst, and sisters Carol Haenni and Doris Franklin.
Survivors include sons Dwight and Dennis, granddaughters Melissa Coil, Meredith Melahn, Kristen O’Rourke and Sarah Babkov, grandson Scott Arn and 5 great-grandchildren; nieces Linda Hurst and Suzanne Crismore; nephews Byron Hurst, Gary Hurst and Rodney Haenni.
Iola was a member of the Francis Street First United Methodist Church.
Memorial services and a private inurnment at the Fillmore Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Francis Street First United Methodist Church in St Joseph.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the Freudenthal staff for their wonderful care.
Arrangements: Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St Joseph, Mo.