Iva Jean (Kessler) Rittmann
1930-2023
Iva Jean (Kessler) Rittmann, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023.
She was born Feb. 15, 1930 in Easton, MO to Charles and Blanche (Livingston) Kessler.
She graduated in 1947 from Easton High School and continued her education at Gards Business University graduating 1949.
She married Richard C. Rittmann on Feb. 3, 1954.
Iva was a bookkeeper/secretary for Bushman Construction Co and retired from Welsh Plumbing in 2006.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Richard.
Survivors include her 4 children and spouses. Angela (John) Klein, Eric (Judith) Rittmann, Sally (Robert) Ballard, and William (Krista) Rittmann, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 9:30 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 9:30 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to your favorite charities. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.