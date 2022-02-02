J. Bradley Gilkey, 62

Bradley Gilkey, 62, of St. Joseph, died January 28, 2022. Bradley was born March 24, 1959 in St. Joseph to James Benjamin and Maxine (Magana') Gilkey.
He had worked for Special Industries for over 30 years and attended UCP. He loved the Special Olympics and the Exceptional Rodeo, especially the bull riding. While attending the rodeo he made a life long friend in Rex "Cowboy" Strayer.
Preceding Bradley in death were his parents and a brother Tony.
Survivors include his sisters, Sheila Roberton (Thomas), Ginny Leone (Tony), Tina Parton (Kirk Johnson); step-brother, Billy Joe Gilkey; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be Monday, February 7, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, with Rex "Cowboy" Strayer officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the funeral home.