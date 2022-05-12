Jack Lowell Otte, 97, of Maryville, MO, was born on May 20, 1924, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Harold W. Otte and Pauline Chambers Otte Bradley. He passed away in Maryville, Missouri, on April 29, 2022. He lived in Sidney for the first 12 years of his life then Shenandoah for a year before moving to Maryville, Missouri, where he spent the rest of his life.
Jack served in the Navy for 3 years and 3 months during WWII. Upon returning home, he married Betty Johnson in June 1948. This marriage was blessed with three children, Roger, Janis, and Susan. Betty passed away in December 1977. Jack was also preceded in death by his son Roger Otte, D.D.S., his two brothers, Thomas J. and Jesse H., and his parents, and his stepfather Glen Bradley.
In 1979, Jack married Gilda (Perkins) Myers. Gilda was with Jack until his passing. Jack is also survived his daughters Janis (David) Ketcher of Des Moines, Iowa, and Susan (Norman) Townsend of Waco, Texas, and two stepdaughters, Pamela (Gary) Williamson, of Atchison, Kansas, and Roberta (David) Schaaf of Sidney, Iowa. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews.
Jack was employed at Nodaway Valley Bank from the time he graduated Maryville High and worked there until he entered the service in 1943. After his 3 years in the service, he attended NWMSU and, at the request of the bank President Chilton Robinson, returned to NVB where he served 42 years until his retirement in June 1989.
Jack served the community of Maryville in many ways throughout his lifetime. He served on the Park Board for 15 years and in that period the Board acquired Beal Park. He was a past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club and a Past President of the Chamber of Commerce. He helped organize the United Way of Nodaway County. He was head of the Northwest MO State University Booster Club for a year and has always been a strong supporter of the University and the Bearcats.
Throughout their marriage Jack and Gilda loved to travel and spent many years traveling to locations in the States and abroad, including dancing across the ocean with the Les Brown Band. They were regular spectators at all NWMSU football and basketball games and attended many events on campus.
Jack and Gilda loved playing cards, especially bridge, and visiting with friends at supper clubs. His claim to fame in bridge was when he and Gilda played in a bridge tournament in Omaha and won a game against Bill Gates.
Jack loved his family and until 2019 when he was no longer able, he and Gilda attended almost all of the sports and music events for the grandchildren and great grandchildren, traveling many miles to do so. Jack was a thoughtful, kind, loving, and generous man. He never knew a stranger and made many friends throughout his lifetime. He will be missed by all his family and friends.
Jack has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
His memorial service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Visitation with the family will precede the funeral at 9:30 AM.
The family would like to express their thanks to the Three Oaks Hospice, and Oak Pointe of Maryville, for their excellent care of Jack.