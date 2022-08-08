Jack N. Willhoyte, 95, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Parkdale Manor in Maryville, with family at his side.
Jack was born in Jacksonville, FL, on November 2, 1926, to Orville J. and Margaret (Taylor) Willhoyte. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1944. He served his country in the US Army for 2 years.
On September 22, 1951, at the home of Monk Bryant, the United Methodist Minister, Jack was united in marriage to Phyllis Jean “Sam” Dempsey. They were married for 68 years before her death.
Jack was a lifelong carpenter, he enjoyed woodworking for many years after retiring as a Superintendent at Lehr Construction, and formerly at Grace Construction. He also was self-employed.
He was a long-time member and attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. He was a member of the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100, member and past Exalted Ruler of the Maryville Elks Lodge #760, both of Maryville. And was the past District Deputy of Northwest MO District.
Jack enjoyed Northwest Missouri State athletic and was a regular attender of football and basketball games.
His parents preceded him in death, as well as his sister, Leora Garrett, and his wife, Sam in 2020.
His survivors include his 2 daughters, Debra Jean Parman, Maryville, and Pamela Jean (Pat) Nelson, Maryville, 3 grandchildren, Amy Elizabeth Wilson, Matthew Blake (Megan) Nelson, Sarah Jacqueline (Brice) Freeman, and 2 great grandchildren, Levon Dean Nelson, and Blakley Jean Freeman.
Jack has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Maryville, with full military rites.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Elks Lodge #760, Maryville, or the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.