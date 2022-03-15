Jackie Hornbuckle, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
She was born November 9, 1950 to Wilbur and Meredith Sherlock. She married Howard Hornbuckle, Jr. on July 16, 1970.
Jackie worked at Wire Rope for 15 years. She loved being around her family and grandchildren.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard Hornbuckle, Jr. and daughter Jill Hornbuckle.
She is survived by her son Chris Hornbuckle; her daughter Tobie Hornbuckle; brothers Ted Sherlock and Jeff Sherlock; sisters Judy Boeh, Pat Tiffany and Pam Sturdevant; grandchildren Devin "Haley" Hornbuckle, Andre Hornbuckle "Jayden" and Dylan Hornbuckle; great grandchildren Josiah, Braelynn, Emersyn, Greyson and soon to be Audrey.
Per her wishes, Jackie has been cremated. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.