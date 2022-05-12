Osborn, Missouri- Jackie John Dennis, 80, of Osborn, passed away May 11, 2022.
He was born April 19, 1942 in Plattsburg, Missouri to Earl and Fannie (Goad) Dennis.
Jack was a graduate of Plattsburg High School.
He proudly served in the United States Army. Jack worked as an electrician and performed HVAC services, and also worked for the telephone company, until retiring.
Preceding him in death: his parents, Earl and Fannie; brothers, Kenneth, Wallace, Wilbur, and Bill; and sister, Mary Wyatt.
Survivors: wife, Marsha, of the home; son, Jeff Dennis, Osborn, Missouri; brother, Clinton Dennis, Turney, Missouri; sister, Carolina “Jean” Arnold, Altamont, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service, 1-2 PM.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.