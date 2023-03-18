Jackie S. Vestal
1941-2023
Jackie S. Vestal, 81, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
He was born August 18, 1941 to Harold “Jack” Eugene and Dora Frances Vestal in Unionville, Missouri.
He graduated from Putnam County High School.
He married Mari-Lea McFee on May 17, 1969.
Jackie was a firearm enthusiast who’s love of hunting began as a young boy. He shared this love with his children and grandchildren. He was known to bring home wild animals, a few to mention were baby racoons, turtles, and squirrels. He loved his bird dogs, horses and mules. His dream was to have a farm so his family could experience the things he loved. He enjoyed watching his family have those experiences. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were everything to him. He always had a positive attitude, and he was the life of every party. You never saw him without a smile on his face.
He began working in asphalt when he was 18 years old and did not retire until he was 74 years old. He is a legend in the asphalt world. His employees loved working for him and a lot of them say, “he was the best boss they ever had”.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mari-Lea; parents, Jack and Frances; brother, Keith Vestal.
Survivors include his daughter and her children, Pam (Andy), Wyatt and Maddison Blevins; daughter and her children, Robin (Chris), Ashley and Tara Crawford; son and his children, Robert, Jacilynne and Jacey Vestal; daughter and her children, Patricia, Josh (Makayla) and Justin Brown; great-grandchildren, William and Olivia Krause, Jameson, Dawson, and Cayson Brown.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to Shepherd’s Chapel at shepherdschapel.com or the Thompson Cemetery, mail donations to Connie Noland, 16705 State Hwy 149, Livonia, Missouri 63551. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.