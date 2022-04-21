Jackson Aaron Veale, 27, St. Joseph, Missouri, left this earth Friday, April 8, 2022 to take a job answering technical calls above for the Best Buy in Heaven.
He was born March 7, 1995, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Michael and Cynthia (Zoubek) Veale.
Jackson was a technology advisor at Best Buy and enjoyed his job to the fullest.
He enjoyed fishing, helping others, video games, camping, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. Jackson loved his Best Buy family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Longin and Lorraine Zoubek, Charles and Marilyn Veale; uncle, Bruce Veale.
Jackson is survived by his parents, Michael and Cynthia Veale; brother and best friend, Brandon and wife Alexandrea Veale; nephew, Benjamin Dean Veale; aunts and uncles, Ron and Barb Zoubek, Linda Zoubek, Leigh Ann and Kevin Pray; numerous cousins, friends and extended family.
The family invites any friends or family who have pictures and memories to share of Jackson to please bring to the visitation to share with others and for the family to keep for a future scrapbook of Jackson’s life.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request that anyone please volunteer or donate to charities to help others in Jackson’s name so that his caring heart goes on. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.