Jacob Hatfield 21, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 in St. Joseph, He was born April 24, 2000 in St. Joseph, son of Tamin and Kenneth Hatfield. He attended Lafayette High School. Jake enjoyed collecting coins, and he was a former boxer. He was a very intelligent and compassionate guy. Jake was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Mary Higgins. Survivors include: mother, Tamin Thompson (Steven Gilmore, fiancé) of St. Joseph, father, Kenneth Hatfield of St. Joseph, sister, Katheryn Hatfield of St. Joseph, MO, grandfather, Harvey Jahnke, uncles, Tyler Higgins Sr. and Tracy Gillespie, cousin, Tyler Higgins Jr., and several other cousins and many friends.
Mr. Hatfield has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of LIfe Service will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Jake Hatfield Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.