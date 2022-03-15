Jacob Nelson, 32, Chicago, Illinois; passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at a local hospital.
Jacob was born on April 1, 1989, in Overland Park, Kansas. He was a graduate of Lyndon High School and the Art Institute of Chicago.
Jacob was a bartender at Wishbone restaurant, where he was fondly thought of by fellow employees and patrons.
Jacob was a wonderful, delightful person who embraced people from all walks of life with charm, care, and encouraged them by giving them a safe place to express their true selves. His dry, sarcastic humor with a sassy twist brought laughter at the most unexpected moments. He was quiet in his ways, but passionate about teaching people to see the wonders of life so they could experience life in its full array. Jacob was a free spirit and a man to be looked up to. He expressed his love for music through the guitar, drums, singing, and writing songs. He played guitar and drums from an early age, having his own band through high school, then as drummer for a period with Cool Memories of Chicago. Jacob was passionate about writing; in his years at The Art Institute of Chicago he achieved his greatest goal of authoring a book. He felt he found the place he belonged in Chicago through friends, music, and serving those around him.
Jacob will be remembered as a great brother, son, and friend. It is with immense sorrow he is no longer with us. He leaves a strong imprint on all our lives and hearts, and we take the treasure of knowing and loving him with us always.
Jacob is survived by his mother, Beth (Daniel) Brewer; father, Blake Nelson; brother, Travis (Stacy Radecki) Nelson; sister, Stephanie (Lyse) Bojanek; niece and nephews Jayden, Carter, and Adaline Nelson.
Jacob was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Ray and Shirley Nelson and maternal grandparents, Ed and Gerry Holman.
The family will be holding a dual Celebration of Jacob's Life:
2:00-5:00 PM, Monday, March 14, 2022
Wishbone, 161 N. Jefferson
Chicago, Illinois 60661
and
11:00 AM, Saturday, March 19, 2022
Rosendale Christian Church, 9976 MO-48,
Rosendale, MO 64483