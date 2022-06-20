Jacqueline (Jackie) M. Crawford, 95, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at an Ohio healthcare facility.
She was born June 9, 1927 in St. Joseph Missouri to Ray and Fern (Anderson) Wise.
Jacqueline married Stanley Crawford on December 26, 1950 and they celebrated 68 years together.
Jackie was a pioneer of green living; she showed compassion and kindness to the St. Joseph community for more than 70 years. She was an artist, an entrepreneur, a world traveler, a businesswoman, as well as a gracious teacher. Jackie was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church, the founder of the St. Joseph Herb Club, and co-founder of the Pony Express Iris Club. She worked in 4H and served as PTA president for several years at Spring Garden School. Jackie was a 1946 graduate of Maysville High School. Jackie loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Martin Crawford, parents, Ray and Fern (Anderson) Wise, brother, David and sisters Marjorie Gall and Linlda Wilson.
Survivors include: daughter, Deborah D’Arcy (David); son Stacey Crawford (Judy); grandchildren, Dannen,, Denae, Amanda, Lauren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. For those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to McCarthy Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.