Jacqueline Joy Bigham, 84, St. Joseph, went to be with her Father on July 24, 2022.
Jackie was born April 15, 1938 in Pender, Nebraska to Vernon and Eleanor (Brummond) Rebensdorf. She graduated from Pender High School.
After moving to St. Joseph, she attended Platte Business School and then worked for St. Joseph Light & Power Co.
In 1960, she married Morton Lee Bigham, who survives of the home.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church, where she served on the Altar Guild.
She was a volunteer at Hall Elementary School while her children attended there.
Jackie enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and taking long car rides with Mort. She also bowled at the Belt Bowl, where she was Castoff League secretary for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Teddy C. Rebensdorf.
She is survived by her husband; children, Greg Bigham (Daniel), David Bigham, Joy O’Meara (Terry), and Linda Korell (Doug), all of St. Joseph; two brothers, John Rebensdorf (Delores), of Wayne, Nebraska, and Lee Davis (Nancy), of St. Joseph; sister, Sandra Maddinger (Raymond), of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to First Lutheran Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.