James A. Walsh, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away July 3, 2022, at his home. James was born June 13, 1944, in California to James L. and Mary (Fox) Walsh.
He retired as a Teamsters Truck Driver and from the Missouri Air National Guard.
James married Connie Chavez and she preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his parents and a sister Katherine Graden.
Survivors include two sons Jim Walsh (Rochelle), Jesse Walsh (Andrea), five grandchildren, sister Mary Jo Brown, other relatives and friends.
James was a volunteer at Mirhouse. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren play their different sports.
Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Friday, July 8, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial service at 11:00 AM. Private inurnment at a later time.