James Allan Hooker

James A. Hooker died on Friday, November 4th, 2022 in Gig Harbor, WA. He was born in Winston, MO on June 22, 1936 to Allen and Dorothy Hooker.
Jim graduated from Maysville High School, Maysville MO in 1954 and from the University of Central Missouri (previously Central Missouri State) in 1958. On March 9th, 1958, Jim married Alma Lee Fore in the First Christian Church, Maysville, MO. After graduating from college, Jim worked as a CPA for various companies, including Arthur Anderson in Kansas City, MO and The Lambert Company in Chillicothe, MO. His career continued as the Controller at Hanes Co, in Winston-Salem, NC. He finished his career at McCormick & Company in Hunt Valley, MD, where he was the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jim earned his M.B.A. from Wake Forest University in 1974. Jim & Alma Lee spent their retirement years in Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Bonita Springs, FL, Redmond, WA and lastly Gig Harbor, WA.
Jim is survived by his daughter Julie Hooker (Patricia Albert), Edmonds, WA; son Jeffrey Hooker (Sandra Hooker), Fox Island, WA; grandsons Justin Hooker (Haley Hooker), Meridian, ID; and Austin Hooker, (Julia Troy), Denver, CO, niece Connie Perkins, FL; nephew Mark Hubble, MO and numerous extended family members.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Alma Lee Fore Hooker, his sister Beverly Helton, and his parents Allen and Dorothy Hooker.
Jim was a member of the Gig Harbor United Methodist Church. He loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandsons grow into fine young men. Jim also enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, traveling, and singing in the church choir. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given to Jim by Multicare Home Health & Hospice of Pierce County and Penrose Harbor at Heron’s Key in Gig Harbor, WA.
Graveside Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Maysville, Missouri under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim’s wife Alma Lee Hooker’s name at Pancreatic Cancer Action Network secure.pancan.org.