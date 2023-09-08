James E. Hart
1943-2023
James E. Hart, 80, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away the 5th day of September 2023.
He was born on the first day of the New Year, January 1, 1943, in St. Joseph to Paul and Virginia (Stamp) Hart.
Jim graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1961. On January 18, 1964, he was united in marriage to Peggy Lynn McHugh.
Jim served as the president at Gray Manufacturing, a company he proudly served for over 30 years.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and coaching a variety of sports with his children. Family always came first, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy, so proud of all of them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Virginia, and son, Michael Hart.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy; children and in laws, Patrick (Angela), Julie (Jamie), Tim (Carla) and Jane (Michael); his grandchildren, Ryan, Ali, Sean, Emily, Tyler and Joe; sister, Marcia Pearl (David), and numerous extended family members.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.