...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 32 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

James Edgar Cunningham

James Edgar Cunningham

James Edgar Cunningham 96, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in a Leavenworth, KS. health care center. He was born September 15, 1926 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Georgia and Elmer Cunningham. He served in the United States Army and is a veteran of World War II. He was owner and operator of Cunningham & Merritt Construction for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, traveling, going to Las Vegas, and playing cards. James was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Cunningham, parents, brothers, George and John Cunningham, sisters, Delora "Sis" Phoenix, Wilma Jean Sollars, and Florence "Babe" Penland. Survivors include sons, Jim F. (Mary) Cunningham, Joe (Janesa) Cunningham, and both of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Erin (Buster) Drowns, and Jamie Coy, great granddaughter, Kendalynn Coy, brother, Walt Cunningham, and sister, Leah Carroll.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 10:00 am, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Jim Barnett officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the V.F.W. Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.

