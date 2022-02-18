James F. Alsup, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at a Savannah, MO care facility. He was born September 16, 1931 in Bertha, MO, son of Alberta and James Alsup. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1950 and attended barber college in Kansas City. In high school, James was involved in ROTC, where he was Cadet Major and a Sharpshooter. In 1952, James enlisted in the US Army, serving during the Korean War. On May 10, 1955, he married Fallis Lotz at King Hill Methodist Church. James began Barbering in 1964, and later purchased the former Huff's Barber and Beauty in 1975, changing the name to Valley Barber and operated until his retirement in 1997. He enjoyed fishing, camping, watching and feeding birds and squirrels, singing and playing his guitar. James also enjoyed following Benton High School Sports and watching his grandchildren's activities. He was able to fix most of anything, and if he couldn't, it couldn't be fixed! He was a member for over 20 years of the American Legion, Post 359. James was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include, wife, Fallis Irene Alsup of St. Joseph, daughters, Brenda (David) Burgess and Lorrie (Michael) Nash, all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, James "JD" (Brandie) Burgess, Julie (Cody) Davidson, Gary (Heather) Cook, Callie (Travis) Healey, Sarah (Chad) Mathews and Hannah (Mike) Logston, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Charles Lotz officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Interserv -Wesley Center.