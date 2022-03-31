James F. Bullock, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his home. He was born September 26, 1935 in Clarksdale, MO, son of Sadie and Lloyd Bullock. He graduated from Clarksdale High School. He married Mable "Jackie" Ball on August 11, 1960. He served in the Army National Guard Reserves. He worked at Meadow Gold Milk - Beatrice Foods, where he retired as a Supervisor. James' hobbies included working on lawn mowers, fishing, especially trout, and hunting. James was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jackie Bullock, and daughter, Terry Lynn Bullock. Survivors include: children, Susan Hendrix of St Joseph and Mike (Barbara) Bullock of St. Joseph, sisters, Mary (Chet) Pritchard of Golden, CO, Janet Campbell of St. Joseph, Linda (Robert) Gann of Easton, MO, brother, Jerry Bullock of Savannah, MO, granddaughter, Lacey Ann CDeBaca of St. Joseph, great-grandson, Jackson CDeBaca, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Monday, March 28, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.
