James F. “Jim” Jermain, 86, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Jim was born on January 15, 1936, in Conception, Missouri to Benedict and Jessie (Imers) Jermain.
Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964. He was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wathena, Kansas. Jim worked and retired from Wire Rope, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Jim married Dorothy Derks on August 23, 1958, in Clyde, Missouri. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Siblings, Sister Mary Catherine Jermain, Bennie Jermain, Annie Gerhard, Margaret Burandt, John Jermain, Gertrude Wisdom, Rose Marie Jermain, and Vincent Jermain.
Additional survivors include his children, Don Jermain (Donna), Gary Jermain (Sheryl), Jerry Jermain (Stephanie) and Deanna Powell (Rob).
11 Grandchildren, sister, Agnes Stoll (Ed) and brother, Ray Jermain.
Numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim’s wishes were to be cremated.
Rosary: 9:30 A.M. Monday, July 11, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wathena, Kansas.
Memorial Mass 10:30 A.M.
Memorials: In remembrance of Jim’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to your favorite charity in his name.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas in charge of arrangements.