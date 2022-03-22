James "Jim" Poppa, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Jim was born March 24, 1953 in Maryville, MO to Harold and Mabel Poppa. He graduated from Maryville High School RII. After school he married Marlene and moved to St. Joseph where he began his career at Ivy Steel.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Survivors include wife Marlene; daughter Megan Branstetter (Ryan); son Greg Poppa (Danielle); grandchildren Jayden and Jordan Poppa, and Hailey, Mason, Ella and Avery Branstetter; four brothers; two sisters and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per his wishes, Jim has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.