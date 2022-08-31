James "Jimmy" Lee McNemee 40, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born August 27, 1982 in Kansas City, Kansas, son of Tamela "T.J." & Jerry McNemee. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and being in the outdoors. Jimmy loved working with his hands. He was a jack of all trades, and master of none. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Jerry McNemee. Survivors include: mother, Tamela "T.J." Bjorgaard, Springdale, AR, step father, David Bjorgaard, Atchison, KS, paternal grandmother, Mary McNemee, Lenexa, KS, son, Kaison McNemee, sisters, Ashley McHenry, Nichole Bjorgaard, and Alyssa McNemee, brother Brett Bjorgarrd, two nieces, one nephew, and cousins. There will be a Celebration of Life at 5:00pm Thursday at Paolucci Restaurant banquet room, 115 South 3rd St., Atchison, KS.
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts