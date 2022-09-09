James "Jimmy" Raymond Crockett, 87, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at a St. Joseph health care center. He was born January 14, 1935 in DeKalb, MO, son of the late Edith and Raymond Crockett. He attended Benton High School and retired from Mead Products. He loved to ride his motorcycle, duck, pheasant and deer hunt, dancing at the Painted Pony, and spending time with his family. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Harold Sr., Richard, Carl, Johnny, Larry, Charles, David, and son, Ronnie Crockett, grandchildren: Latisha Crockett, Eric Crockett, Carolyn Grable, and Austin Parton. Survivors include, sons, Ricky (Robin) Crockett, Dalton (Malia) Crockett and Raymond Crockett, daughters, Kathy Crockett, Vicky Gardner and Stephanie Shyrock, sisters, Louise Sutton and Beverly Crockett, fourteen grandchildren, numerous great grand and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Turner Cemetery, Wallace, MO. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.